Biden Transgender Discrimination Ban Gives Hope To Connecticut Athletes

Advocates say one of President Joe Biden’s first executive orders shows hopes for transgender high school athletes in Connecticut. The order bans discrimination based on gender identity in school sports.

Four high school track runners sued in 2019 to prevent two transgender girls from competing alongside them. The Trump administration backed their claim the transgender girls had an unfair advantage.

Elana Bildner is with the ACLU of Connecticut.

“It certainly helped those private plaintiffs to know they had a friend in the White House. And to be able to try to cite to the very twisted interpretations of civil rights laws that the former administration had,” Bildner said.

Connecticut is one of 17 states that allows transgender high school athletes to compete without restrictions. The state’s education commissioner, Miguel Cardona, is Biden’s pick for U.S. Secretary of Education.