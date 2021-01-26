© 2025 WSHU
Biden Transgender Discrimination Ban Gives Hope To Connecticut Athletes

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST
In this 2019 photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet in New Haven.
Pat Eaton-Robb
/
Associated Press
In this 2019 photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet in New Haven.

Advocates say one of President Joe Biden’s first executive orders shows hopes for transgender high school athletes in Connecticut. The order bans discrimination based on gender identity in school sports.

Four high school track runners sued in 2019 to prevent two transgender girls from competing alongside them. The Trump administration backed their claim the transgender girls had an unfair advantage.

Elana Bildner is with the ACLU of Connecticut.

“It certainly helped those private plaintiffs to know they had a friend in the White House. And to be able to try to cite to the very twisted interpretations of civil rights laws that the former administration had,” Bildner said.

Connecticut is one of 17 states that allows transgender high school athletes to compete without restrictions. The state’s education commissioner, Miguel Cardona, is Biden’s pick for U.S. Secretary of Education.
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
