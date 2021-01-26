Blumenthal Supports Biden Efforts To Ramp Up Vaccine Production

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said he supports the Biden’s administration’s $20 billion request to boost COVID-19 vaccine production.

“What we need now, and Joe Biden is doing it, is a massive national vaccine strategy that gives Connecticut the vaccine supply it needs,” Blumenthal said.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has said that the state has the capacity to administer three times more inoculations than the 46,000 doses the state receives every week.

The Biden administration request to ramp up vaccination production is part of a $1.9 trillion dollar relief package that is under negotiation with Congress.