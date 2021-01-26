© 2025 WSHU
Blumenthal Supports Biden Efforts To Ramp Up Vaccine Production

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 26, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut)
Lauren Victoria Burke
/
AP
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut)

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said he supports the Biden’s administration’s $20 billion request to boost COVID-19 vaccine production.

“What we need now, and Joe Biden is doing it, is a massive national vaccine strategy that gives Connecticut the vaccine supply it needs,” Blumenthal said.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has said that the state has the capacity to administer three times more inoculations than the 46,000 doses the state receives every week.

The Biden administration request to ramp up vaccination production is part of a $1.9 trillion dollar relief package that is under negotiation with Congress.
Tags
Connecticut News ConnecticutJoe BidenSenator Richard BlumenthalGovernor Ned LamontCoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 Vaccine
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
