Connecticut Democrats Propose Mansion Tax To Help Cities

Democratic Connecticut Senate President Martin Looney has proposed a controversial new statewide property tax on mansions to help the state’s cash-strapped cities.

Looney said it would affect homes with a market value of more than $430,000.

“What this would mean is that for a home with a market value of $500,000, that homeowner would pay $50. And a million dollars in value, it would be $400,” Looney said. “People who visit Connecticut are shocked at the extraordinary contrast in Connecticut that exists within a very, very, short geographical distance.”

Republican Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly said Looney’s proposal would be another burden on the state’s middle class taxpayers.

“At a time that we should be trying to give more financial help and relieve the stress for middle class families, here the Democrats are just heaping another burden on middle class families and making it that much more difficult for them to live, work and raise a family here in our state,” Kelly said.

Democratic Governor Ned Lamont has said he does not support new taxes.