© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court Declines Corruption Appeal By Former N.Y. Assembly Speaker

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published January 26, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST
Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver is surrounded by media as he leaves court in New York where in 2016 he was sentenced to 12 years in prison on corruption charges.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver is surrounded by media as he leaves court in New York where in 2016 he was sentenced to 12 years in prison on corruption charges.

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

In August, the 76-year-old Democrat began serving his 6-and-a-half year sentence in a federal prison upstate. He was convicted in 2015 on corruption charges for accepting nearly $4 million in illegal payments in exchange for official actions.

His original conviction was overturned on appeal, but he was re-convicted in 2018 and given a lighter sentence.

Silver sought to challenge how a lower court viewed extortion law and bribery. He claims that the court ignored Supreme Court precedent.

Silver had also requested serving his time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two conservative justices, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, said they would have taken up the appeal.
Tags
Long Island News New YorkSheldon SilverU.S. Supreme CourtNew York State AssemblyCourts & LawJ.D. Allen
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's managing editor. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen