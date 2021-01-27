New Haven Sets Up Vaccine Wait List For Unused Doses

UPDATE 01/28/21: Listeners have reported difficulty getting through to the Health Department call line. The Mayor's Office says callers can get the disconnected message when the number experiences heavy call volume. The Mayor's office suggest try calling 211 or phoning again later.

ORIGINAL: Senior residents at two public housing facilities in New Haven, Connecticut, began to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday. There is a plan to make sure not a single vaccine goes to waste, if for some reason there are extra doses.

That’s according to Maritza Bond, the city's health director. She said residents can call the health department to get on a waitlist for any extra doses.

“If you fall within the next phase of phase 1B, which is going to be those that are over 65 with comorbidities and that nature, we will certainly put them on a standby list. Just to be sure that if we do get a no-show, that someone that will be next in line can get access to the vaccine quicker," Bond said.

Bond said officials will contact those on standby if they notice any extra doses near the end of a shift.

New Haven residents over 65 can call 203-946-6999 and ask to be added to the standby list. Bond said people will not be eligible for a shot if they just show up at a vaccine site.