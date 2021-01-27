Supreme Court Declines Connecticut Civil Sexual Abuse Case Involving Rabbi

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a Connecticut rabbi’s appeal of a nearly $22 million jury verdict in a sexual abuse civil case.

In 2019, 79-year-old Rabbi Daniel Greer was sentenced to 12 years in prison on state criminal charges related to sexual abuse.

The civil case was filed in 2017 by a New Jersey man who said Greer repeatedly sexually abused him when he was a teenager at the Yeshiva of New Haven School that Greer founded.

Greer denies the charges and has appealed his civil convictions arguing the trial judge made mistakes in instructing the jury about how to consider Greer’s Fifth Amendment right when declining to answer questions during the trial.

The court provided no comments on its decision to uphold the federal appeals court ruling last year against Greer.