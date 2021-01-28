© 2025 WSHU
Capitol Avenue: Friends In High Places

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 28, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST
President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont at a rally for Democrats in Hartford, Conn., Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Jessica Hill
/
Associated Press
President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont at a rally for Democrats in Hartford, Conn., Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

Connecticut could dodge raising taxes and keep a surplus in its next two-year budget while dealing with a pandemic. Governor Ned Lamont says that's far more likely now that Joe Biden is president.
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma