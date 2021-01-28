Capitol Avenue with Ebong Udoma Capitol Avenue: Friends In High Places WSHU | By Ebong Udoma Published January 28, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 6:20 Jessica Hill / Associated PressPresident Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont at a rally for Democrats in Hartford, Conn., Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Connecticut could dodge raising taxes and keep a surplus in its next two-year budget while dealing with a pandemic. Governor Ned Lamont says that's far more likely now that Joe Biden is president.