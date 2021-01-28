© 2025 WSHU
State Comptroller: 6 Long Island School Districts Face Financial Risk

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published January 28, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST
N.Y. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
Mike Groll
/
AP
N.Y. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says six Long Island school districts face some degree of financial risk.

Data shows that the Hempstead and Wantagh districts are in moderate fiscal stress. These school districts are assigned state financial monitors.

Four other districts — Elmont, Mattituck-Cutchogue, New Suffolk and Wyandanch — were characterized as "susceptible" to fiscal stress, a milder rating.

DiNapoli said he urges school district leaders to “closely monitor their financial conditions” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt school district operations and finances.
