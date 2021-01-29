Conn. Man Sentenced After Sending Threatening Packages To Trump

A Connecticut man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after being found guilty of sending a series of threatening letters and packages targeting former President Donald Trump.

Gary Joseph Lavelle, 53, was sentenced for making hoax threats and for violating the conditions of his supervised release that followed earlier convictions for making similar threats.

Lavelle also sent a series of threatening letters and packages to other locations such threatening to blow up a credit union in Bristol, Connecticut, and planes and property at Burlington International Airport.

His lawyer told The New York Times that he hopes Lavelle can serve his sentence at a hospital given that he has a history of mental illness.