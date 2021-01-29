Lamont: Connecticut To See Increase In Vaccine Doses

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the state’s weekly supply of coronavirus vaccine will increase from 46,000 to 54,000 doses next week.

He said the additional doses would be used to inoculate those who are 75 and older, especially in the state’s vulnerable Black and Latinx communities.

“Those communities, maybe they are living in multigenerational housing, Black and brown folks, those that can’t telecommute, going to work every day. Those most at risk that impacts their health. Their personal health as well as the community health, you’ve seen the flare up,” Lamont said.

Lamont said only about 23% of residents 75 and older in those communities have been vaccinated as compared to about 34% of those in other communities.