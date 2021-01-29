New Haven Residents Testify For Speed Cameras To Prevent Crashes

Some New Haven, Connecticut, residents want state lawmakers to advance a new speed camera law that would automatically send tickets to drivers who speed through school zones and road work sites.

Nearly a dozen residents testified in support of that proposal during a virtual meeting of the state legislature’s Transportation Committee.

They cited over 65 pedestrians and cyclists that were killed by cars last year statewide, 11 of them in New Haven.

State Representative Roland Lemar of New Haven attributes the crashes to high speed, distracted driving and larger heavier vehicles.

The bill would also allow municipalities the ability to reduce speed limits on local roads to 20 miles per hour.

Public recommendations could inform how the committee might draft the proposal before advancing the bill to the entire state legislature.