Report: Women Bore A Heavier Impact From COVID-19 In Connecticut

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published January 29, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST
Coronavirus mask woman COVID-19
Image by Jeyaratnam Caniceus from Pixabay

A new study shows that COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on women and girls in Connecticut.

A report from the Connecticut Collective for Women & Girls and? Connecticut Data Collaborative shows that women are infected and dying from the virus at higher rates than men.

It also says that 54% of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut are from women of color. They have higher infection and death rates than white women.

Jennifer Steadman of the Aurora Women and Girls Foundation said the numbers are based on factors that pre-date the pandemic, and have resulted in an increase in applications for food assistance programs, and housing and rental relief services.
