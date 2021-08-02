© 2024 WSHU
Coronavirus Latest: Long Island is 'High Risk'; Connecticut Risky, Too

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published August 2, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT
The Digital Artist
/
Pixabay

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Nassau County on Long Island is considered to be at “high risk” due to its increase in cases of the contagious Delta variant. That’s the highest warning issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends residents wear masks and “limit contact between persons,” regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

It also considers Suffolk County and all Connecticut counties except for Litchfield to be at “substantial risk.”

Connecticut health officials “strongly recommend” that all residents follow CDC guidelines requiring face masks in public indoor spaces.

Most COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated people and high-risk people with underlying conditions.

Connecticut and New York are considering vaccination policies and reinstating mask mandates.
News Long IslandConnecticutJ.D. AllenCoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 Vaccine
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's managing editor. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
