Coronavirus Latest: Long Island is 'High Risk'; Connecticut Risky, Too

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Nassau County on Long Island is considered to be at “high risk” due to its increase in cases of the contagious Delta variant. That’s the highest warning issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends residents wear masks and “limit contact between persons,” regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

It also considers Suffolk County and all Connecticut counties except for Litchfield to be at “substantial risk.”

Connecticut health officials “strongly recommend” that all residents follow CDC guidelines requiring face masks in public indoor spaces.

Most COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated people and high-risk people with underlying conditions.

Connecticut and New York are considering vaccination policies and reinstating mask mandates.