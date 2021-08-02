Coronavirus Latest: 'Substantial Risk' Designations And Strong Recommendations For Indoor Masks

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Connecticut health officials “strongly recommends” that most residents wear masks in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. That follows guidance last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC considers all Connecticut counties except for Litchfield are at “substantial risk.” Middlesex joined the rest over the weekend due to rising cases of the contagious delta variant.

The CDC considers all of Long Island at substantial risk.

Most COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated people and high-risk people with underlying conditions.

Connecticut and New York are considering reinstating mask mandates.