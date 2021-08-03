Connecticut Labor Dept. Estimates 200K Will See Increase As Minimum Wage Shifts To $13/Hour

Connecticut's Department of Labor said that as many as 200,000 low-wage workers will be affected by the increase of minimum wage to $13 per hour this month.

This is part of the multi-phase state law that is in the process of increasing minimum wage from $10.10 an hour to $15 an hour by 2023.

The Connecticut Food Association said this wage increase perhaps will serve as motivation to have people come back to work. The food industry reports a worker shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Department of Labor said the wage increase is "one more positive step towards equity.” The measure passed in 2019 under Governor Ned Lamont.