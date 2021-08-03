Connecticut Law Will Streamline Professional Licenses For Military Spouses

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed a law that will make it easier for the spouses of military personnel to get professional licenses for work.

The military often relocates service members around the country. That can cause money problems for military spouses in careers that require professional licensing, like real estate brokers and accountants. They often wait months for new state credentials.

Now, Lamont said the new law will streamline that process.

“It is cumbersome as heck. You’ve got 50 different states, 50 different licensing mechanisms. It can be long — we know that from the tens of thousands of people moving into the state saying, ‘What do I have to do to get recertified?’”

Lamont said Connecticut will now accept out-of-state licenses for workers who practiced safely for at least four years and pass a background check.

He signed the bill at the Navy submarine base in Groton, home to more than 6,500 military personnel and their families.