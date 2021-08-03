Tong: Vast Majority Of Connecticut Pharma Settlement Will Be Used To Fight Opioid Epidemic

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said at least 85% of the money from a settlement with several pharmaceutical companies will go to fighting the opioid epidemic.

Tong said the state settled for $300 million with Johnson & Johnson and three other drug companies over their role in the epidemic.

“It is incredibly important that the money that we recover for the state of Connecticut be used for treatment and prevention and addiction science,” Tong said.

Tong laid out safeguards to ensure the money is used for opioid remediation in a letter to lawmakers. Ultimately, the General Assembly and Governor Ned Lamont will decide how to allocate the money.

The settlement is part of a larger $26 billion settlement with state and local governments.