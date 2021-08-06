Coronavirus Latest: Restriction Decisions Falling To Local Governments, Schools

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Starting Monday, the city of New Haven will re-institute its mask mandate.

This comes after Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont issued an executive order this week that allows local governments to set rules for wearing masks in stores, restaurants and other businesses.

New Haven County is the first in the state to reach the highest warning level issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to the contagious Delta variant.

The CDC considers all other Connecticut counties to be at “substantial risk.” Many cities and towns have already mandated face coverings when entering public buildings.

All of Long Island is considered in the CDC’s “high risk” category.

It’s up to New York’s schools and local governments to set COVID-19 restrictions now that the state public health emergency is over.

Federal guidelines recommend residents wear masks and “limit contact between persons,” regardless of vaccination status.