Infrastructure Bill To Include Limo Safety Amendment Following N.Y. Crashes

The U.S. infrastructure bill that is under consideration in the Senate now includes an amendment to improve federal safety standards for limousines.

This comes in response to two deadly limo crashes in New York over the last six years. A 2015 crash in Cutchogue on Long Island that killed four young people and injured four more prompted the introduction of this amendment.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill includes about $500 billion in federal aid for roads, bridges and other projects. The amendment mandates seat belts to be worn in limos and establishes a mandatory annual inspection for limos.

It also would fund states to remove unsafe limos from the road.