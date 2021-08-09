Bridgeport Appeals Reinstatement Of Officer Fired For Alleged Excessive Force

Lawyers for the city of Bridgeport want a judge to overturn an order to reinstate a fired police officer.

Officer Michael Stanitis was fired last October for alleged use of excessive force while responding to a noise complaint in 2017. Bridgeport’s police union appealed Stanitis' termination and the case was moved to arbitration.

The arbitrator ruled the evidence was not convincing that Stantis had used excessive force and ordered the officer returned to duty.

The city filed an appeal in July. The city’s lawyer said the public’s respect in local law enforcement will be compromised if the findings are reversed.

The police union said Stantis was terminated without cause.