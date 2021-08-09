Coronavirus Latest: New Haven Restarts Mask Mandate

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Starting Monday, the city of New Haven will re-institute its mask mandate.

This comes after Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont issued an executive order last week that allows local governments to respond to warnings issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to the contagious delta variant.

The CDC advises all of Connecticut and Long Island to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. Many Connecticut municipalities have already mandated face coverings when entering public buildings. It’s up to New York’s school and local governments to set restrictions now that the state public health emergency is over.

Lamont’s executive order comes after New York City required proof of vaccination to access indoor dining, performance venues and gyms.

Some New Yorkers may need to update their vaccination status on the state-issued Excelsior passport on their smartphones. Early adopters last summer might have had their one-year vaccine passport expire.

The Excelsior Plus passport is also recognized by other states and countries to support travel and business.

Lamont has also required employees of all long-term care facilities and nursing homes to get the shot.