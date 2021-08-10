© 2024 WSHU
Coronavirus Latest: Mask Mandates Return In Bridgeport, Hartford, Stamford, Norwalk

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published August 10, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT
Frank Franklin II
/
AP

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

The mayors of Bridgeport, Norwalk, Stamford and Hartford are reinstating citywide mask mandates this week, similar to one that went into effect yesterday in New Haven.

They said requiring face coverings in Connecticut restaurants and businesses will reduce community transmission of the contagious Delta variant. Stamford's mandate goes into effect Thursday and Bridgeport and Hartford's become active at midnight Tuesday night. Norwalk's mandate begins Friday.

The Stamford mandate also requires masks for outdoor events with more than 100 people at city facilities and parks.

Several Connecticut towns and cities have asked Governor Ned Lamont to issue a statewide mask mandate to avoid a patchwork of COVID-19 protection.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises all Connecticut and Long Island residents to wear masks regardless of vaccination status due to high infection rates.

It’s also up to New York’s school and local governments to set restrictions now that the state public health emergency is over. Suffolk County is reviewing the CDC’s mask recommendation.
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's managing editor. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
