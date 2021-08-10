© 2024 WSHU
John Oliver Undercuts Sackler Website Trying To Distance Purdue Pharma From Opioid Crisis

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published August 10, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT
John Oliver performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in New York.
Greg Allen
/
Associated Press
John Oliver performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in New York.

“Last Week Tonight'' host John Oliver dedicated his Sunday show to Stamford-based Purdue Pharma and the company’s owner, the Sackler family. This comes after the Sacklers launched a website to detach the family name from the opioid crisis.

The Sackler’s website, judgeforyourselves.info, lists frequent errors in the media. Oliver bought the same domain name but with a dot-com to drive more people to visit his website instead.

Oliver’s site lists three of his episodes explaining the opioid crisis and documents relating to the Sackler family.

Oliver said the Sacklers’ website is self-service nonsense and it brings him comfort that his website might irritate the Sacklers.

Purdue Pharma is the maker of Oxycontin.
