Judge Clears Hamden, New Haven, Yale In Lawsuit Over 2019 Police Shooting

A federal judge has dismissed claims against Hamden, New Haven and Yale University for their connections to a police shooting in 2019.

A Hamden officer crossed into New Haven during a vehicle pursuit of alleged armed robbery suspects. He called for backup and officers from Yale and New Haven responded. The Hamden officer shot Stephanie Washington in her boyfriend’s car.

Washington sued and accused the town, city and university for failing to appropriately establish policies and practices for officers who were at the scene. Judge Vanessa Bryant later ruled that the issue was not a deliberate choice by the municipalities.

The lawsuit will now move forward against the three officers involved, as well as a gas station clerk who provided allegedly erroneous information about an attempted armed robbery.