Judge: Evidence Withheld In Case That Sent Man To Prison For 30 Years

A judge has ordered a new trial for a Hempstead man who has spent more than 30 years behind bars. The judge found authorities withheld evidence during a trial in 1990.

Chistopher Ellis had been serving a sentence of 31 and a half years to life for a conviction of second degree murder and attempted robbery.

Ellis said he always knew his release would come but didn’t think it would take this long.

Justice Patricia Harrington wrote in the July 22 ruling that notes from a detective’s memo pad weren’t turned over to the defense before the trial. The notes would have provided leads for more admissible evidence.

Prosecutors have not decided whether to retry him for the slaying or dismiss the case.