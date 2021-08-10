Long Island Oyster Festival Canceled Due To Rise In COVID Cases

Long Island’s annual Oyster Festival has been canceled due to the rise of local COVID cases and the Delta variant.

The event held in Oyster Bay usually attracts 150,000 people for a weekend of food and live entertainment.

The event was supposed to take place on Oct. 16 and 17 in Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park. It has been moved to October of next year.

Organizers have canceled the event due to the health and well-being of residents and attendees.