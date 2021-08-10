© 2024 WSHU
Long Island Power CEO: Switching From PSEG Would Be 'A Distraction'

WSHU | By Leah Chiappino
Published August 10, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT
Some lawmakers want the Long Island Power Authority to terminate a contract with service provider, PSEG, over poor response to tropical storm Isias last summer.

Thomas Falone is the CEO of LIPA. He said renewing the contract will prevent years of the gridlock involved with switching to a new vendor.

"It's a tremendous dislocation to change out the IT systems, change the management team, that two-year process of doing is not a time when you make gains, it's a time where you're just doing cleanup of IT systems, people communicating with customers. It's a distraction," Falone said.

The new contract said if PSEG does not meet certain performance metrics, it could lose the majority of its compensation, or have its contract terminated.

The new contract is yet to be voted on by the LIPA board, and, if approved, will go into effect in January.
