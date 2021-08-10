Proposed Hamden Charter Would Lengthen Mayoral Term To 4 Years

A proposal to extend mayoral terms in Hamden, Connecticut, from two to four years is a part of a new town charter presented to the Legislative Council.

Local leaders believe the agreement of changing the frequency of mayoral elections could change the way Hamden governs itself.

Council member Brad Macdowall believes that "two years is too short for any elected office."

The Legislative Council reserves the right to reject any element of the charter before their Aug. 13 deadline.