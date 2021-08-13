Bridgeport Inks Deal To Keep Islanders Hockey Team For Another Decade

The City Council of Bridgeport has approved a deal that allows the city’s minor league hockey team to stay put for another decade and upgrade the Webster Bank Arena.

The city is committed to spend up to $28 million to upgrade the arena for the Bridgeport Islanders.

Members of the city council have praised the venue and hockey team. They say the arena and nearby amphitheater has benefited the entire Bridgeport community.

Council members have also increased the Islanders' yearly rent payment from $250,000 to $300,000.