Bridgeport City Councilor Faces Harassment Complaint From His Primary Opponent

A Bridgeport Councilman is facing a police complaint filed by his opponent in next month’s primary. The Connecticut Post reports this is the second complaint councilman Alfredo Castillo has faced this month.

Carmen Nieves alleges Castillo made a derogatory comment about her figure last week.

Nieves, a health department staffer, said she was in the Margaret E. Morton government center when Castillo shouted a comment about her backside.

Nieves recently collected enough signatures to force a September primary against Castillo for his City Council seat.

Castillo faces another police complaint for allegedly threatening the city’s acting public facilities director. Castillo declined to comment for the Connecticut Post.