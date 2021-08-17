© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connecticut Health Care Union Asks For Vaccine Extension

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published August 17, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay

Connecticut’s largest health care union, SEIU 1199 has asked Governor Ned Lamont to give nursing homes another 30 days to make sure all of its employees are being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lamont signed an executive order this month that prevents nursing homes from employing anyone who has not received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by September 7. Employers found in violation of the order face fines of $20,000 a day.

A union spokesperson said without the extension, nursing homes will face staff shortages that will compromise care.

Lamont cannot extend the order past the end of September, when his pandemic-related emergency powers expire.
Tags
Connecticut News ConnecticutGovernor Ned LamontCoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 VaccineAssociated Press
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press