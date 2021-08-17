Connecticut Health Care Union Asks For Vaccine Extension

Connecticut’s largest health care union, SEIU 1199 has asked Governor Ned Lamont to give nursing homes another 30 days to make sure all of its employees are being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lamont signed an executive order this month that prevents nursing homes from employing anyone who has not received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by September 7. Employers found in violation of the order face fines of $20,000 a day.

A union spokesperson said without the extension, nursing homes will face staff shortages that will compromise care.

Lamont cannot extend the order past the end of September, when his pandemic-related emergency powers expire.