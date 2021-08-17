© 2024 WSHU
Connecticut Organization Sends Supplies, Personnel To Haiti

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published August 17, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT
Canadian volunteer Randy Lodder walks over debris on August 17, 2021,as he helps search for people who may be trapped under the earthquake rubble.
Fernando Llano
/
Associated Press
Canadian volunteer Randy Lodder walks over debris as he helps search for people who may be trapped under the earthquake rubble.

A Stamford-based relief organization sent nearly $3 million worth of supplies to Haiti following this past weekend’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

Workers at Americares Global Distribution Center packed nine tons of medicine, medical supplies and hygiene products.

Brian Scheel, Americares' Director of Emergency Response, said the shipments honed in on the most critical items needed.

“Several hospitals were destroyed, many others were damaged and those that are still operating are overwhelmed with many facilities reporting they lack the necessary medicines and medical supplies to treat those seeking care,” Scheel said.

Americares will deploy additional staff to Haiti next week.

A Methodist church in Bridgeport with a sister parish in Haiti has reported one parish member was killed. The church caretaker is in critical condition.

Reports estimate at least 1,000 people have died with thousands more injured.

Updated with information on staff deployment to Haiti.
