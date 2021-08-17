© 2024 WSHU
Coronavirus Latest: New Yorkers With Compromised Immune Systems Eligible For Booster

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published August 17, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

New Yorkers with compromised immune systems are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. That’s under new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Residents will need to bring their vaccine cards and will be required to attest that they have a qualifying medical condition. No other documentation will be required.

Connecticut health officials are working with hospital systems across the state to establish similar guidelines for administering the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 100,000 Connecticut residents with compromised immune systems could be eligible.

The CDC advises all Connecticut and Long Island residents to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status due to the contagious delta variant.
