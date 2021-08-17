Mid-July Sacred Heart University Poll Puts Biden Approval At 52%

President Joe Biden has 52% job approval. That’s the finding of a national poll conducted in mid-July by the Sacred Heart University Institute for Public Policy and Great Blue Research.

Michael Vigeant is the poll’s director. He said the survey found that Biden gets his highest approval for his handling of communication with the public and his overall response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Communication to the public was 56.7%,” Vigeant said.

Vigeant said the poll finds that Biden maintains solid support from Democrats.

“Among Democrats he’s 88.1% approval as compared to 46.9% of independents, 34.7% unaffiliated voters and 20.9% of Republicans," Vigeant said.

The poll also found that 60.5% of Americans support a fourth stimulus package, and that two-thirds of Americans are concerned about unemployment rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic..

The nationwide digital survey of 1,500 residents has an error rate of plus or minus 2.5%.

Sacred Heart University is WSHU’s licensee.