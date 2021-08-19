Tesla Autopilot Collisions Spark Federal Investigation

The federal government has launched an investigation into the autopilot function in Tesla's electric cars. The decision comes after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles, including a Connecticut state police car in 2019.

State troopers were assisting a motorist in the center lane of I-95 in Norwalk when a Tesla struck their police car and the disabled vehicle. The driver blamed the crash on his partially automated driving system.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it has identified 11 crashes since 2018. At least one person was killed.

The probe covers 765,000 Tesla vehicles from the 2014 through 2021 model years.