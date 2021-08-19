© 2024 WSHU
UConn, UConn Health Will Mandate COVID Vaccine For Employees

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published August 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT

The University of Connecticut and UConn Health will require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Their other option is to get an exemption that would require them to submit to weekly testing.

All 9,800 UConn employees must show evidence of vaccination by October 15.

The policy for employees is similar to one already required of residential students attending the fall semester at UConn. Over 96% of students have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

This comes as Governor Ned Lamont is expected to announce a vaccination policy for all state employees as early as Thursday.
Connecticut News ConnecticutUConnCOVID-19COVID-19 VaccineUConn HealthAssociated Press
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
