Lamont Imposes Vaccine Mandate On State Workers, Teachers

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published August 20, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT
Covid-19 Vaccine
Ted S. Warren
/
AP

Connecticut has imposed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on all state workers and K through 12 school teachers and staff. 

Governor Ned Lamont said the order would take effect September 27. It would require all state workers and K through 12 educators to show proof that they’ve been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, or be subject to weekly coronavirus tests.

“This is the way we are going to get more and more vaccinated. This is how we break the back of COVID,” Lamont said.

Lamont's order follows a similar one earlier in the week from the University of Connecticut. That order requires all employees at UConn to be fully vaccinated by October 15.

Staff at private nursing homes in the state have been ordered to have at least one shot by September 7.

Connecticut has the second highest vaccination rate in the country, with 74% of its 12 and older population having received vaccinated.
