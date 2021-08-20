Schumer Wants More Federal Funds To Fight Addiction In Wake Of Long Island Overdose Deaths

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Long Island will receive $1.6 million to fight drug addiction. But he said much more is needed.

According to Schumer, the money will be used to open a recovery center on the east end of Long Island, and to hire more recovery specialists at existing facilities.

“This pandemic has led to a rise in addiction and thus an increased need for services, plain and simple. And we need to meet this increasing need together — all levels of government, local to federal — because these tragedies can be avoided,” Schumer said.

Schumer is pushing to get even more federal funds for mental health services and overdose prevention on Long Island.

He said the recent overdose deaths on the East End underscore the urgency of addiction treatment and prevention.