Two Arrested In Connection With Eastern Long Island Drug Overdoses

Two alleged drug dealers have been arrested in connection with a string of fatal drug overdoses on eastern Long Island.

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said Lavain Creighton sold cocaine laced with fentanyl to two people who died, and Justin Smith supplied Creighton with the drugs.

Sini wants the state to allow them to enforce harsher penalties on dealers whose drugs kill people.

“Law enforcement plays a critical role in the fight against this scourge. Part of that effort is to hold drug dealers accountable for the death and the destruction they cause in our communities,” Sini said.

Creighton’s bail was set at $200,000 cash and could serve up to 54 years in prison if convicted.

Six people on the East End have died this month due to drug overdoses. Last year, Suffolk County recorded 400 opioid-related fatal overdoses.