Following PFAS Findings, Long Island Town Plans Public Forum On Water Issues

The Town of Riverhead on Long Island plans to hold public forums to tackle serious water-related issues in September. This comes after toxic PFAS chemicals were found in nearly 15% of private drinking wells near a former naval weapons plant in Calverton.

Riverhead Councilman Kenneth Rothwell told Newsday that the town sought to create a committee to deal with the issues, but residents said committees lacked transparency.

The forum will allow residents to hear from water district officials on what the town is doing to resolve the situation.

Town officials said they want the water quality issues affecting households with toxic chemicals resolved before other matters.