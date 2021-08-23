© 2024 WSHU
New Haven Police Department Creates Plan To Increase Supervisor Diversity

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published August 23, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT
New Haven Police Department

The New Haven Police Department plans to hire and promote more officers of color, amid resident’s concerns about lack of diversity.

Acting Chief Renee Dominguez said diversity dropped in the department since 2019. The force once boasted 45% to 47% percent people of color. Now, that number is closer to 39%.

Dominguez said she has a plan to improve because the department will not grow if it can’t look within to build a way to move forward with diversity.

Dominquez plans to recommend 10 officers for sergeant, two who are Hispanic men and one who is a Black man. Two lieutenant women will be added as well.
Clare Secrist
Clare is a former news fellow with WSHU Public Radio.
