Long Island Association Asks Companies To Get Vaccinated

A business group on Long Island is calling on companies to get COVID-19 vaccines. This comes as the President of the Long Island Association said the Delta variant threatens the economic recovery.

Matthew Cohen is president of the business group. He wrote in a public letter to business leaders that people need to get vaccinated to keep the economic recovery going.

Long Island’s vaccination rate is higher than most of the nation. Close to 66% of Nassau residents and 59% of Suffolk residents are fully vaccinated.

The letter coincided with the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. Full approval of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are expected soon.