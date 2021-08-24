© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mexican Government Files Suit Against Connecticut Gun Manufacturer For Cartel

WSHU | By John Kane
Published August 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP

Mexico has filed a lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers, including Colt Manufacturing in Connecticut.

The lawsuit claims these companies are aware their products are crossing the Mexican border and fueling cartel gun violence.

The Hartford Courant reports the Mexican government claims Colt’s Manufacturing is behind the production of over 2,000 assault rifles recovered in Mexico over the last two decades. That’s a number higher than any other gun manufacturer.

A federal court in Massachusetts has agreed to hear the case.
Tags
News gunsMexicoCourts & LawJohn Kane
John Kane
John is a former news fellow with WSHU Public Radio.
See stories by John Kane