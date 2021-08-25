Hochul Announces Expanded Outreach Through New York Rental Assistance Program

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced changes to the state's Emergency Rental Assistance Program on Wednesday.

The program helps with up to 12 months of past-due rent and three months of rental assistance.

Almost 50,000 tenant applications have been approved by New York, but their landlords also have to sign up to release the money. Landlords have to agree not to charge late fees or raise rent to get the rent payments.

Hochul said the state is talking to landlords and expanding outreach to communities that need most protection from eviction.

Up to $2.7 billion in federal emergency rental assistance is available for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers.