New York State’s Labor Department reports Long Island’s unemployment rate has risen from 5.1% to 5.2% in July.

The rise is due to an increase in the number of job seekers.

The State Labor Department told Newsday the number of job opportunities rose which led to more individuals returning to the market.

In July 2020, the jobless rate rose as high as 12.6% but has not returned to a pre-pandemic level of just under 4%.