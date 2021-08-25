Vaccines Required For SUNY Students To Be On Campus

Students who are enrolled in New York’s state universities will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says the decision was based on the Federal Drug Administration’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot earlier this week.

“Anybody attending any in-person instruction ... anyone stepping foot on campus must receive a vaccine,” Malatras said.

In-person classes also started this week, including at Stony Brook University on Long Island. Students are required to get by the end of September to get both doses of the vaccine.

About 90% of Stony Brook University students are fully vaccinated.

Those unvaccinated must continue to get tested for coronavirus weekly. Students may submit requests for an exemption based on medical or religious grounds during the grace period.

New York will leave it up to individual public colleges for how to deal with students who refuse to meet the state’s vaccination policy.

Malatras said unvaccinated SUNY students must get both doses by the end of September.

“If you have fears, let's talk about those fears. If you have concerns about the science, we'll talk about the science and I think that's gone a long way of getting the remainder of the people who have been a little hesitant to get the vaccine,” Malatras said.

Faculty and staff are strongly encouraged but not required to get vaccinated, because of their union’s agreements with the state.