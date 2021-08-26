© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Report: Mashantucket Pequot Tribe To Open Cannabis Dispensary in Connecticut

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 26, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT
Jim Mone
/
AP

A national cannabis news site said the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe is planning to open a recreational marijuana dispensary in Connecticut.

The tribe plans to open the dispensary near their Foxwoods casino next year, according to the website Leafly.

Connecticut legalized marijuana earlier this summer, and retail sales are expected to begin in 2022. Under the new law, the state can enter into a compact with the Mashantuckets and the other federally-recognized tribe, the Mohegan, who operate the nearby Mohegan Sun casino.

A tribal spokesperson said the tribe is exploring its options under the new law, and isn’t publicly disclosing its plans yet.
Tags
Connecticut News ConnecticutmarijuanaMashantucket PequotDavis DunavinCannabis
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin