Report: Mashantucket Pequot Tribe To Open Cannabis Dispensary in Connecticut

A national cannabis news site said the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe is planning to open a recreational marijuana dispensary in Connecticut.

The tribe plans to open the dispensary near their Foxwoods casino next year, according to the website Leafly.

Connecticut legalized marijuana earlier this summer, and retail sales are expected to begin in 2022. Under the new law, the state can enter into a compact with the Mashantuckets and the other federally-recognized tribe, the Mohegan, who operate the nearby Mohegan Sun casino.

A tribal spokesperson said the tribe is exploring its options under the new law, and isn’t publicly disclosing its plans yet.