Bridgeport To Settle With Black Former Dispatcher Over Discrimination Suit

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published August 27, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT
The City of Bridgport will settle a federal discrimination lawsuit filed by a Black police dispatcher.

Dwayne McBride filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming he faced a hostile work environment because of his race. He is a retired police officer.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports McBride claims he was disciplined by supervisors for reading the news while on duty, while white dispatchers regularly play games and watch movies.

Court papers show McBridge and the city attorney have reached an agreement. The settlement was not released and needs to be approved by the City Council.
Connecticut News Bridgeport
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's managing editor. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
