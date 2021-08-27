High Bacteria Levels From Henri Close Several Long Island Beaches This Weekend

Swimming is prohibited at several Suffolk County beaches through the weekend because of high levels of bacteria. Most of the beaches are on the Great South Bay along Long Island’s South Shore.

Storm water runoff from heavy rains during Tropical Storm Henri took several days to drain. It washed wastewater into the bay. The problem is worsened by old cesspools, poor sewer systems and animal feces.

County health officials said bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can cause infections of the eyes, ears, nose and stomach.