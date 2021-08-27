Long Island Road Safety And Disability Compliance Measures Completed On Time And Under Budget

An $11 million project to enhance safety for pedestrians on Long Island has been completed. The upgrades also bring state roads into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Federal law requires people with disabilities have equal access to public buildings, but also public areas like railroads and crosswalks.

Hundreds of curb ramps, nearly 2,000 feet of sidewalks and dozens of traffic signals were installed on time and under budget with state funds.

It included upgrades to State Route 25, a road that spans 90 miles from the New York City border to Orient Point on Long Island’s North Shore.

Other roads improved were Hempstead Turnpike, Route 25A in Huntington, and Route 27 in Southampton.